Traffic calming work, including roundabout, at Penticton intersection to begin next week

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has awarded a construction contract to Grizzly Excavating for the so-called "Point Intersection," with work set to begin along Greenwood Drive on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

“This work is being done to address congestion in the area, which will only increase with the anticipated growth that is expected in the upper Wiltse area,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a news release.

“These upgrades will also improve the safety for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and add some much-needed greenspace to the area.”

According to the city, work will be completed as follows:

A sidewalk on Greenwood Drive will be installed between Green Avenue East and Dartmouth Drive, and along Dartmouth Drive to Pineview Road starting in May. The road will be open to local traffic.

Work will begin on the reconstruction of Galt Avenue later this spring.

Work on Pineview Road and South Main Street will begin in the summer.

Asphalt and paving work along Main Street and Warren Avenue are scheduled for the fall.

A roundabout will be constructed at the Galt Avenue/South Main Street/Pineview Road intersection, also starting in the fall

Skaha Lake Road repaving, and installation of a traffic signal at Galt Avenue, will start early next year.

"Once the signalized intersection and roundabout are complete, Kinney Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and converted to greenspace and the pedestrian/bike connection," reads a news release from the city.

"At the same time, the remaining section of the Lake-to-Lake Route will be installed, connecting the existing work at Atkinson Street down South Main Street to just south of the roundabout."

The budget for the project is $10.5 million, and it is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

“Given the large scope of this project, construction is expected to be completed late next year, and is anticipated to cause significant disruption. We will work diligently to notify neighbours and the community well in advance, and encourage all residents to stay informed by signing up for news updates from the City,” said Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and weekends between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., unless approved for required night work.