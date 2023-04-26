Future of major South Okanagan employer Structurlam unclear as potential new owner waits in wings

Photo: Twitter Structurlam facility in Conway, Arkansas

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, a keystone employer in the South Okanagan, has filed for bankruptcy, leaving its next steps unclear as potential new owners wait in the wings.

The 60-year-old Penticton-based business has major mass timber operations in Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Conway, Arkansas. A planned Oliver expansion was curtailed during the pandemic.

The Arkansas expansion was announced to fanfare in 2019. But news broke this week that Structurlam had filed for bankruptcy in the United States after a Walmart contract was cancelled.

Structurlam has now entered a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Vancouver’s Mercer International, a global forest products company that has made similar acquisitions in British Columbia in recent years.

That deal has not been finalized. Structurlam senior vice president of sales and marketing Paul Sehn said in the meantime, operations are "business as usual," and he is hopeful the Mercer deal, or a deal with another company, will work out.

"The intent is for someone to acquire the company. And our expectation is that the company will continue to operate much the same as it has been all along," Sehn said.

"It's really court-mandated, but everything we understand is that the there will be an acquisition by the first half of June. And so, at that point, it'll be their prerogative as to what they choose to do. But, we're certainly under the full expectation that we will continue our current operations."

Sehn confirmed that there is no guarantee current jobs will be protected.

At this time, Structurlam employs a total of 113 hourly workers and 60 salaried workers at its collective South Okanagan facilities.

"That's really the prerogative, ultimately, of the new owner. But, we're business as usual, we're running, everyone's getting paid," Sehn said.

"We're pretty optimistic and confident because we think we do have a lot to offer ... we are a very attractive, ongoing business and fully anticipate whoever would buy us would want to keep us going. So, one never really knows, but that's our full expectation."

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings has long been a champion of mass timber as a greener solution in the forestry industry, and was surprised to hear the bankruptcy news in his riding.

"It's unfortunate. It's obviously connected with its expansion into Arkansas and dealings with Walmart," Cannings said.

He spoke to representatives from Mercer recently at a forestry conference in Prince George, and was heartened by their history of acquiring B.C. mass timber operations and keeping them going.

"[It's] a company that has interest locally that is stepping into the mass timber space there to keep that going. I've always been promoting mass timber as really the way of the future for our forest industry ... I'm glad that a company like Mercer has stepped up to to at least offer to take over the company. And we'll see where it goes from there," Cannings said.

"[The bankruptcy] is disappointing news, but I hope that there's good news at the end of the day."

Structurlam has agreed to sell its Arkansas plant and its Canadian assets in the South Okanagan for $60 million.

Chelsea Powrie