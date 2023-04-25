Fire crews tackling structure fire north of Naramata

Photo: Contributed

A thick black plume of smoke was spotted over at the north end of the Naramata bench early Tuesday evening.

According to a witness, a structure was fully engulfed in flames on a property north of the village.

"It looks like the structure is fully burned down and then it started a grass fire on the west side, going down towards Indian Rock [Road]," they said.

Fire crews are on scene.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more information.

Photo: Contributed