Penticton police seeking missing senior

Cops seeking missing senior

Police in Penticton are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior.

Eugene Rempel, 66, is a patient of a local care facility. He left the facility on the morning of April 25, 2023, and has not returned.

RCMP describe him as:

  • Tan skin
  • 5’7 tall
  • 112 lbs, 51 kg
  • Long grey hair
  • Blue/grey hoodie sweater
  • Blue jeans
  • Blue shoes


Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eugene Rempel is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.

