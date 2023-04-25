Missing Penticton senior found safe

Photo: Contributed Eugene Rempel is missing in Penticton from his care home, and RCMP need help locating him.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

The RCMP has confirmed that the missing person has been located safe and sound.

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

Police in Penticton are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior.



Eugene Rempel, 66, is a patient of a local care facility. He left the facility on the morning of April 25, 2023, and has not returned.

RCMP describe him as:

Tan skin

5’7 tall

112 lbs, 51 kg

Long grey hair

Blue/grey hoodie sweater

Blue jeans

Blue shoes



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eugene Rempel is urged to contact the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.