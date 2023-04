Annual water restrictions coming to Penticton residents

Photo: Contributed

As spring gets closer to summer, Penticton’s Stage 1 water restrictions will soon come into effect.

On May 1, until Aug. 31, watering days for Penticton residents will be as follows:

Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only

Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only

No watering on Mondays

The city clarifies that townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Mobile home park addresses use their respective unit number in place of street addresses.

Irrigation times are as follows:

Automatic irrigation/sprinklers are permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days

Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.

The city also offers the following tips from Okanagan WaterWise:

Put water on the night shift. Water between dusk and dawn. Putting water to work during the coolest part of the day prevents evaporation.

Put water only where it’s needed. Don’t let water waste time, effort and money. It should sprinkle your lawn and garden, not pavement.

Let your grass grow. Leave grass 2-3 inches tall (5-8 cm). This slows evaporation from the soil, making it work more effectively.

Choose plants suitable to our dry climate. Drought-tolerant turf and native low-water variety plants save you water, time and money. Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s Plant Database for a list of WaterWise plants for the Okanagan (penticton.ca/water-conservation).

One inch of water a week will do. Most lawns need just 2.5 cm of water per week – about the depth of a tuna can. Watering deeply and less often promotes deep, healthy root growth.

Check sprinkler heads. Sometimes sprinkler heads break, or plants grow around the sprinkler head, preventing effective water use. Check sprinkler heads and make necessary fixes to ensure they are working right.

Visit penticton.ca/water for more information.