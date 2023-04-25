Penticton mass timber company Structurlam files for U.S. bankruptcy after Walmart contract cancelled

Photo: Twitter Structurlam's plant in Conway, Ark.

A Penticton company that has been billed as a mass timber manufacturing leader has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. and is poised to be purchased by another B.C. firm.

Structurlam announced Monday it has entered into a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Vancouver’s Mercer International, a global forest products company. A stalking horse is chosen by a bankrupt company to put in an initial bid on its assets. The bankruptcy court must approve the choice and the bid, and then other companies are allowed to pursue the purchase of Structurlam.

“I am delighted and grateful for Mercer’s vote of confidence in Structurlam and in its leadership in the mass timber industry,” Structurlam CEO Matthew Karmel said in a press release. “It is especially rewarding given the difficult period the company has had since suspending its operations in Arkansas mid-January, and it will help in normalizing the plant operations going forward.

Structurlam made headlines in 2019 when it was chosen to supply 1.7 million cubic feet of mass timber for Walmart’s international headquarters in Arkansas. It opened a plant in Conway, Ark., to supply the project, but the contract was cancelled in January. That led to Structurlam suspending operations at the facility and laying off 144 employees.

"We had a commercial dispute,” Karmel told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in January, “but we cannot discuss the specifics.”

Structurlam has agreed to sell its Arkansas plant and its Canadian assets, located in Penticton and Okanagan Falls, for $60 million.