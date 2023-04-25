Fire crews from around South Okanagan-Similkameen training now for future wildfires

Photo: Leslie Roos Fire crews from around the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen gather for training ahead of wildfire season on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

With wildfire season around the corner, fire departments from around the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen gathered with other first responders to conduct mock-training this weekend.

On Saturday, April 22, fire departments from Oliver, Willowbrook, Apex, Anarchist, Kaleden, Keremeos, Naramata and Okanagan Falls joined local search and rescue volunteers, RCMP, BC Wildfire Service, BC Emergency Health Services, and Emergency Operations Centre staff at the Dominion Radio Astronomical Observatory to practice for a mutual-aid event.

Kaleden assistant fire chief Leslie Roos said these types of training events are key to ensuring response to local wildfires is robust, fast and efficient, with the right equipment, and crews only have a short amount of time to train before summer sets in.

"It was testing our radio-communications as we approached the scene, and staging together. And we were working through the 'incident command' model for big events," Roos explained.

"It gives more people opportunity to practice in the incident commander and the operations role. Because we can put people in those roles in a mock scenario for a learning process where, when the real thing happens, we have to put absolutely the highly trained people in those spots. But it's one of those funny things ... How do you get highly trained until you get to practice?"

Springtime is the "window of opportunity" for such practice, without the stress and pressure of a wildfire event actually happening.

Roos explained the model is especially important for interface fires, meaning fires that threaten communities. It was used during response to last year's Keremeos Creek wildfire, which forced lengthy evacuation orders in Apex and Olalla.

"We have an app on our phone through dispatch called 'I Am Responding.' Dispatch were able to push that button and get a response from six or seven local fire departments to meet and be on the ground at that fire within a number of hours. So we wanted to practice with those agencies as well as our mutual aid group," Roos said.

Training now, Roos said, means more preparedness for the summer.

"Four weeks from now, we could be [responding to] fires and not accessible with resources to practice."