Skid Row and Buckcherry book gig at Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre

Photo: Contributed

Bands Skid Row and Buckcherry will be hitting the stage in Penticton this fall.

The newly-announced concert date will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre on October 10, featuring the co-headline tour as part of their west coast tour.

"The Gang's All Here" tour will see Penticton as its only British Columbia stop.

The two bands are known for their hard-rock style, and have a lengthy history of hits and appearances on music charts around the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m, for $52.50 general admission. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office or online here.