Penticton community divided over senior's eviction story that led to heated social media discussion

Pentictonites have been left divided by the story of a local senior, whose misrepresentation of her eviction to a news station led to heated social media disagreements over how and to whom help should be distributed in the community.

Rhonda Elliott, who described herself to media as aged 69 and on a pension, came to the spotlight via a Global News article and video posted early last week.

In it, Elliott claims she came home after lengthy post-surgery complications to discover she had been evicted because she had not paid March rent due to being in hospital, and also discovered her bank had closed her account, leaving her with no way to deposit or access her pension cheques.

Unsurprisingly, the emotional senior's story had many in the community concerned at the thought of the elderly woman's shock returning home to a cleaned-out apartment and a closed bank account.

City councillor Amelia Boultbee wanted to help, and started a GoFundMe seeking $5,000 to help Elliott get back on her feet, which saw an outpouring of community support.

But backlash built just as quickly. Social media comments poured in, pointing out perceived holes in the story and claiming past negative experience with Elliott as a tenant and neighbour.

Global News posted a follow-up article over the weekend, acknowledging Elliott's landlord dispute actually dates back to November 2022, stating "[Elliott] did not disclose that information" to them.

A decision dated February 14, 2023, and an eviction court order with a corresponding decision ID number and Rhonda Elliott's name, confirm Elliott was served with a Notice of Dispute Resolution Proceeding on Nov. 25, following a 10-day notice for $1,733 served on Nov. 10, 2022.

$1,733 was Elliott's monthly rent at her Broadstreet Properties apartment building at 141 Duncan Avenue West, which had been raised in February 2021 from $1,708.

The RTB found that Elliott had made some payments toward her mounting rental debt in December, but was still behind overall and well aware of that fact by the time February rolled around and her hospital stay commenced.

The order to evict was issued Feb. 14, when, according to Elliott's previous statements, she was still in hospital.

Attempts by Castanet to reach Elliott for comment have been unsuccessful.

Not the first time?

Castanet has also learned this does not appear to be Elliott's first time dealing with the RTB and eviction processes.

An individual involved in managing a Penticton building told Castanet they recognized Elliott on the news as a former long-term tenant — but knew her throughout that lengthy time as Rhonda Boras, pertaining to her tenancy and employment.

Multiple former neighbours also told Castanet they had recognized her face instantly, though they had known her simply as Rhonda. Over phone interviews, former neighbours independently shared corroborating stories that are echoed in RTB filings about a tumultuous time living in a building with her.

A "Rhonda Boras" Facebook account that has activity dating back to 2017 bears a photo of Rhonda Elliott, states Penticton as where she lives, and has multiple "friends" with the last name Elliott.

According to RTB filings, Rhonda Boras has two previous evictions in Penticton in the last five years.

Boras was ordered out of 900 Fairview Road in June 2019. A lengthy decision from the RTB shields the identity of the tenant, but matches up with the address, parties involved and date on a corresponding eviction court order which names Rhonda Boras.

The decision outlines concerns from the property landlord they had begun receiving complaints from other tenants about Boras, including:

Letting "shady" people onto the property who were using drugs, threatening others, and causing general disturbance "day and night"

Allowing an "unreasonable" number of people to live with her

Shouting, arguments and noise generally emanating from her apartment

In her response, through a tenant advocate, Boras explained she had surgery for cancer in May 2019, and that the visitors to her rental property were her friends, and she sometimes yelled because she was "sick and not mobile."

She also maintained she did not use drugs, and that she did have one friend staying in her unit while she was in hospital who was letting his friends into the unit, but that she asked him to leave when she found out.

The RTB found there was reasonable grounds to end the tenancy, based on other occupants' right to "quiet enjoyment of the property ... free from unreasonable disturbance."

Boras was ordered out no later than June 30, 2019.

Then in April 2020, Boras was once again evicted from a Penticton property, this time at 66 Duncan Avenue. The RTB decision found that Boras had signed an agreement to move to a month-to-month rental starting in November 2019, then repeatedly underpaid rent in the subsequent months.

The decision noted that Boras was arguing "essentially, that she was not aware of the correct amount of rent to be paid. I find the records give weight to the evidence that she was informed."

Boras was once again ordered out.

Community divided

When Rhonda Elliott shared her story with the news last week, some in the community who recognized her felt it was unfair to be asking for charity without giving the whole story.

Regardless of backstory, her failure to share that she was behind on rent and had been served RTB notices before hospitalization, plus her claims about the bank account, rubbed some the wrong way.

It resulted in multiple social media threads in local community groups exploding with negativity, with some questioning her motives and throwing around the word "scam."

At the same time, many argued back, feeling Elliott is in a vulnerable position as a senior on a fixed income, and deserves support regardless of her history.

There is no evidence Elliott intentionally misrepresented her current situation to Global News.

One former neighbour who spoke to Castanet on condition of anonymity for fear of backlash said despite their many negative interactions with Rhonda, they applaud getting her help, whatever form that may take based on her needs.

Piece of a larger vulnerable population problem

As for the GoFundMe started by Coun. Boultbee, it was suspended by her over the weekend pending further investigation, having reached more than $7,000, well above the original $5,000 goal.

At first, Boultbee offered a chance for anyone who felt they did not have all the information to get their money back. She said more than a dozen individual donors told her to keep the money for Elliott.

On Monday afternoon, Boultbee decided to axe the GoFundMe altogether given lingering questions, offering a full refund to those who donated, which will be processed by GoFundMe within 10 days.

"I still stand behind Rhonda and my personal donation will stand, but it is important to me that the public trust is kept intact. Rhonda is an imperfect person, as are all of us. In 2019 she was evicted and there were allegations she was a problem tenant and that drug use was ongoing by guests and other people," Boultbee shared on social media Monday afternoon.

"I would never have anyone contribute a single dollar to something they didn’t have all the facts about, and we have learned more about this situation. My takeaway from this experience is how wonderful our community is, how giving and generous and forgiving we are. I thank everyone who offered love and support."

Boultbee added she still intends to offer her personal support to Elliott, and that she believes wholeheartedly Elliott, with whom she has spoken directly multiple times, was not intending to perpetrate a scam.

In a conversation with Castanet, Boultbee explained further that she believes everyone deserves a chance for help in the community.

"I think Rhonda is a microcosm of the vulnerability of people in our community. Not everybody who needs help is going to show up and be perfect. So I think we have to decide, if we're going to help people, are we going to demand that they don't have any mental or physical health issues? Are we going to demand that they have a perfect, spotless record, in order to assist them? Because in that case, most people are not going to get any help."

Boultbee said there will be other opportunities coming soon to support Elliott directly, should community members wish to.

"Thank you all for your compassion and please remember, if we can help even one person at a time, it matters," Boultbee said.

A housing advocate, with whom Boultbee has spoken, is working with Elliott to sort out next options.

What happened?

The question of how or why Elliott's bank account was closed while in hospital remains unclear.

When reached for comment, Royal Bank of Canada offered their sympathy, but no comment on the specific situation.

"As a general comment, a client or the bank may choose to end their banking relationship, and each has the ability to do so," RBC wrote.

"For its part, RBC makes such a decision only after careful consideration of the circumstances. Depending on the specific situation, we try to work with the client through the transition period and provide them with time to make alternate banking arrangements."

Broadstreet Properties Ltd., Elliott's most recent landlord, was not immediately available for comment.