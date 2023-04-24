Sipping, savouring, sunshine on the menu at local South Okanagan wineries

Photo: Lakebreeze Vineyards

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Sip, sip, hooray!

April is BC Wine month and that means it’s officially wine season, with wineries across the South Okanagan reopening their doors to welcome locals and tourists-alike.

Lisa Henderson, the director of food and beverage at Hillside Winery and Bistro said the season is looking “very exciting” as the “industry (bounces) back.”

“People are traveling again, and we are looking forward to a very busy season here on the Naramata Bench,” she said.

“We have an amazing core staff for both the Bistro and Wine Shop and they come back every season energized to share all things Hillside.”

Henderson said she anticipates a 10 per cent increase in foot traffic this year, with the Bistro alone welcoming 13,000 guests in 2022.

“Hillside is one of the long-standing (wineries) and restaurants on the bench and it really just has such a lovely rustic charm making it warm and inviting. Our patio views are truly some of the best to enjoy,” she explained.

The wine shop has also released its popular 2022 Rose, which Henderson said is a “coveted summer wine.”

“We also just received a Platinum for our 2021 Viognier with the BC Lieutenant Governor awards, so we are extremely proud and that will be flying off the shelves,” she said.

The Bistro’s executive chef Evan Robertson is returning for his third season and is set to release a new menu on May 10 that Henderson says dives “deeper into all things local and community driven, exploring those new and true Okanagan flavours.”

“Chef Evan is focused on introducing our guests to a wide variety of foraged ingredients like spruce tip gremolata marinated burrata cheese and elk tartare served in a marrow bone with pickled cherries and caribou lichen,” she said. “But he seems extremely excited about a Fir Needle forest Chai brulee served with a candy cap mushroom biscotti cookie.

However, Henderson said a “number of returning favorites (are) on our menu this year that have become Hillside classics … but the number one is probably our 55oz Tomahawk dinner for two is available again this year.”

The Bistro will also be offering a Mother’s Day Brunch for Two take-out menu this year on May 13 and 14, with pre-orders accepted until May 9.

For more information, visit hillsidewinery.ca

And much like Hillside Winery and Bistro, Avalon Apolzer, the operations manager for Lake Breeze Vineyards, said staff are anticipating a busy summer and are eager for the season to kick off after a quiet winter.

“We are anticipating a busy season; our wine shop and Patio Restaurant will be open for the season April 29,” said Apolzer.

Fan favourites which include the Lake Breeze’s signature wine, the Pinot Blanc, the aromatic blend Spice Jar and the Pinotage, which Apolzer says “is an homage to our South African roots,” are set to return this year, and will be joined on the shelves with the winery’s latest award winners.

“We just got the news that we won four medals at the BC Lieutenant Governor's awards,” Apolzer said. “We won platinum for our Syrah, gold for both our Pinot Blanc and Pinot Gris and silver for our Pinot Noir.”

And after a round of wine tasting, enjoy the stunning views on the patio with a bite to eat, with Chef Mark Aston and Sous Chef Lorea crafting up new menu items while also bringing “back some favourites from previous years” that is truly farm-to-table experience with many of the organic fruits, vegetables and herbs grown on site.

“We are opening up a fun new shop at our farmstead selling fruits and vegetables from our garden, and we will have coffee and some nibblies for purchase as well,” explained Apolzer.

“So come and visit us, say hi (to) the chickens and pigs, grab a coffee or come down and have a wine tasting or lunch on the Patio.”

For more information, visit lakebreeze.ca.

And just south of the Naramata Bench is Nighthawk Vineyards, located in Okanagan Falls, which owners Daniel and Christy Bibby said has launched its 2023 season since closing for the winter in November, with a many new features to enjoy.

“This year we are opening our long awaited eco-accommodations, launching several new menu items for our Vineyard Kitchen & Patio, and introducing several new wines for our guests to enjoy,” sad Bibby.

“We have a great group of regular locals and wine club members who are such a big part of our winery, and we are always excited to share the new release wines and menu ideas that our Chef has worked on over the winter.”

Bibby said the winery is projecting a 20% increase in foot traffic thanks to the new eco-accommodations.

“Our visitation at the winery has been growing each year, with the popularity of the wines and outdoor Vineyard Kitchen and Patio,” Bibby added.

And that popularity has seen the winery’s Pinot Noir - which Bibby said is the winery’s most anticipated spring release - already half sold out. No wonder it just won silver at the BC Governor General’s awards! It joins the shelves with Nighthawk’s ever popular Gewurztraminer, which Bibby explains is “made in a drier style, but is refreshing with notes of citrus, spice and minerality distinctive to our high altitude vineyard.”

However, a notable addition to the winery’s portfolio this year is the new Blanc de Noir, which Bibby said is slated to release at the end of June.

“It is made with our estate grown Pinot Noir, pressed without skin contact, and barrel aged in neutral French Oak. The result is a soft and delicate wine with a peachy hue and aromas of stonefruit, pine nuts and honeysuckle.”

And there’s plenty new and exciting at the Vineyard Kitchen and Patio.

“Each season our chef introduces several new menu items that he has created in the winter months,” explained Bibby. “In January, he collaborated with the team at Poplar Grove Cheese and has now introduced a wood-fire baked Poplar Grove Camembert with pinot noir poached cherries, crispy leeks, local ciabatta and focaccia.”

The Vineyard Kitchen and Patio is also slated to offer dinner service and a happy hour, new to the Pato and beginning in June.

“We are a family run farmgate winery that has a focus on creating high quality terroir driven wines, vineyard inspired cuisine using local ingredients, and a personalized guest experience that keeps customers coming back,” said Bbby. “(And) the view doesn’t hurt! Nighthawk Vineyards overlooks the panoramic Green Lake Valley, and is truly a magical destination immersed in nature!”

For more information, visit nighthawkvineyards.com.

And a quick drive north to Summerland is Dirty Laundry Vineyards, with the wine shop and Red Iron Grille and Saloon open seven days a week, offering pizzas, smoked meat and beer as well as incredible wine.

For more information, visit dirtylaundry.ca.

This is just a taste of what South Okanagan wineries have to offer. For more options, check out www.visitpenticton.com