Deaf dog missing for 19 days found safe

Photo: Facebook

A deaf dog that had been missing for 19 days has been found alive and well.

Jeanna says her dog Lucky went missing after he chased a squirrel while on a walk.

Lucky disappeared on April 2nd and was found 19 days later.

On April 21st, Jeanna received a phone call that Lucky was found by a stranger 10 minutes away from where he had first vanished.

Jeanna says she was hoping to see a photo before she hopped in the car to see if it was Lucky, but says the person on the phone sounded frantic so she got to the area as soon as possible.

"They were there with him being very gentle. A few cars had pulled over, and they were kneeling down with him and were very calm. He didn't have his collar on him, so I wonder if he got caught on something," she said.

Lucky has lost roughly half of his body weight, but Jeanna says he is expected to make a full recovery.

"My heart feels full. Thank you so much to everybody. Miracles do happen."