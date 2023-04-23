Penticton Fire Department contains fire

Charline

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

A resident in the area tells Castanet that the fire appears to be mostly out.

"It looks contained now. It's even raining lightly in town, which has cut the smoke that was in the air," she said.

Castanet will have more details as they become available.

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

The large plume of black smoke is believed to be from a trailer on fire in one of the yards near a gravel pit, according to a Penticton resident in the area.

Penticton RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department remain on the scene.

UPDATE: 4:44 P.M.

Residents in the area believe the fire may be behind P&E Lumber, along Green Mountain Road.

A resident tells Castanet Green Mountain Road is closed in both directions behind the Super Save Gas Station.

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

A large fire has been reported behind what used to be Greenwood Forest Products in Penticton.

Residents in the area are reporting thick black smoke.

The exact location and cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

A resident in the area says Green Mountain Road is closed in both directions.

Multiple police and fire vehicles are on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for more information.