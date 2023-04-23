Summerland discussing when public engagement should move ahead for pricey water meter requirement

Photo: Pixabay

After public backlash came forward for the (DSS) domestic secondary service metering changes planned for domestic properties in Summerland, council will be back to discuss when public engagement on the issue be scheduled.

In mid-March, the deadline was been extended for 240 Summerland properties that had been staring down the barrel of a pricey choice between giving up a secondary water service or eventually paying out $3.5K.

A letter from the municipality went out in February to the domestic properties, explaining that the District of Summerland would be moving forward with a long-planned process to either remove or meter all secondary services for water on these particular properties.

The deadline explained in the council agenda for background dates the program to 2019, when the Water Advisory Committee provided a recommendation to council, establishing the basis of the process currently being administered.

The process restarted that year, but subsequently was delayed in 2020-2022 due to the pandemic.

In their 2023 budget deliberations, council provided renewed direction to staff to restart the process of removing or metering DSS.

This resulted in residents receiving a letter offering options to disconnect the secondary service at no cost to them or have the district install meters at the owner's cost of $3.5K, either combining the primary and secondary meters or just installing an extra one for the secondary source.

The letter, dated Feb. 14, informed owners that they had until March 31 to decide which option they were choosing.

Council then directed staff in March to put a pause on the matter until an open house could be held with affected citizens.

Summerland CAO Graham Statt will present council with next step regarding DSS to be accepted for information and council will discuss whether a public engagement on the issue to be scheduled in May or June