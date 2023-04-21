Craft Culture market in Penticton this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Craft Culture's Penticton Spring Market is arriving this weekend.

On April 22 and 23, more than 90 crafters and artisans will be featured at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.

Customers can shop a vast selection of handmade products, including jewellery, pottery, home decor items, gourmet foods and more.

The first 50 people through the doors on Saturday will receive swag bags full of goodies from vendors, and every customer is entered for a chance to win a handmade door prize.

The market is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. For a full schedule of events and vendor list, click here.