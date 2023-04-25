Public sculptures due for changeover soon in Penticton

Photo: Contributed In this photo, Pearl the Pandemic Salmon sits at its previous location to where it lived the past year as part of the Penticton Sculpture Exhibition.

Eight artists from across the province participated in the latest Public Sculpture Exhibition program in Penticton and, following a poll by exhibition program organizers, some have been selected as People's Choice winners.

First Place: Jean E Ouellon (Kaleden, BC) – Pearl the Pandemic Salmon

Second Place: Ron Simmer (Vancouver, BC) – What Does the Nose Know?

Third Place: Laurel Dinney (Victoria, BC) - Murphy

Residents have until April 25 to see the art instalments along the Okanagan Lake boardwalk and throughout downtown before all of the sculptures are removed to be made available for sale.

Anyone interested in purchasing one of the sculptures can reach out to [email protected]

A virtual walking app as well as bios and additional background on the artists are available online here.

New sculptures will be installed soon, with a ceremony announcement to be determined at a later date.