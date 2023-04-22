Comedy show in support of school meal programs coming to Penticton's Copper Mug Pub

Photo: Patrick Maliha

Enjoy some laughs, help some kids!

A comedy show is coming to the Copper Mug Pub in Penticton, with proceeds supporting the Feedway Foundation Breakfast Club, currently feeding more than 800 kids each week in the local school district.

Comedians Jordan Strauss and Andrew Crone will open for headliner Patrick Maliha, a seasoned comic known for his wit, impressions, and way with crowds.

Tickets are $30 and include dinner, with a choice of steak, chicken, ribs or a vegetarian option.

Money raised will provide meals for children in the community, to ensure they don't start their school day hungry.

The event takes place Saturday April 29, with doors open at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

For tickets, stop by the Copper Mug or email [email protected] or [email protected]