Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton issued a press release Friday advising the public of the following:

"The City of Penticton’s MyCity website, which allows users to access utility billing information and online payment services, is offline for unexpected maintenance.

The system is anticipated to be operational by Monday.

As a result of this disruption, penalties will not be applied to any utility bills due April 24, 2023."