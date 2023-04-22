Penticton awarded for program attracting skilled workers

Photo: Contributed

A City of Penticton campaign aimed at attracting skilled and remote workers won a Marketing Innovation Award from the BC Economic Development Association.

The ‘Welcome Home’ campaign and the Start Here Penticton brand that contains it have been recognized for "efforts in showcasing the city as a welcome community for working professionals," according to a city news release this week.

“Penticton has long recognized the importance of attracting skilled and remote workers to our community, who fuel our local economy, add vibrancy, shop local and offer unique sets of skills,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We’re thrilled that our efforts are being recognized and that this campaign is proving successful in placing Penticton hot on the radar for those who seek the ideal work-life balance.”

The city’s economic development and communications teams prepared packages for newcomers that provided information and materials from local organizations and free passes to the community centre plus other perks, with the idea of connecting new residents with resources to help them get settled or open businesses.

By July 7, 2022, a total of 128 respondents had filled out a form to request a pack, representing 301 residents.

The 31 to 44-year-old age group represented the largest number of arrivals between April and July 2022, most of whom were relocating from Vancouver and the Lower Mainland for a job (31 per cent), with remote working showing strong growth too (14 per cent).

Videos highlighting key employment sectors and a magazine for newcomers were also shared, as well as a business guide.

The BC Economic Development Association awards recognize B.C.’s best economic development programs, partnerships, economic reconciliation, resiliency and marketing initiatives.