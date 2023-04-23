Stand up comedy show raising funds for Critteraid Animal Sanctuary during the height of kitten season

Casey Richardson

It's time to get out for Comedy for a Cause and help the animals at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

The show has chosen Critteraid as their charity to fundraise for when they are in Penticton at the beginning of May.

"We are just rounding around the corner into kitten season and this can be a big financial burden for our sanctuary. Many mums and kittens are coming at us now and they all need support and care," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

The goal of Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy for a Cause Tour is to build a sense of community by bringing people together through the power of laughter, love and giving.

"Our mission is to provide professional entertainment to large audiences across Canada while contributing proceeds to local Not-for-Profit Organizations," they share on their event page.

The show will be in Penticton on May 5 at the Cleland Theatre.

"We are so pumped about this fundraiser. It is always been an absolutely hilarious ride," Byer added. " He has come up to the farm, he has enjoyed our pasture manager and many of our friends here."

"This incredible fundraiser will really help put milk in the baby's bellies and help all the animals at the farm."

Tickets are available online at comedyforacause.ca and are $40.