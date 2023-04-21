City of Penticton offering multi-unit residential buildings free study to get EV Ready

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is offering multi-unit residential buildings the opportunity to apply for a free analysis that helps outline the steps required to install electric vehicle charging facilities.

“We’re proud of the steps the City is taking toward making cleaner climate choices as part of our Community Climate Action Plan. We realize this transition to a greener future comes with its challenges, so we hope this initiative will encourage local multi-unit residential buildings to sign up for this free report as a first step to becoming EV Ready,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release.

EV Ready Plans are being offered for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are open now and interested properties can find out further information online here.

Funding for the EV Ready program is coming in part from the City’s new Blue Skies Transportation Fund (BSTF), which is part of ongoing efforts to reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Transportation accounts for 55 per cent of Penticton’s community greenhouse gas emissions, and 50 per cent of energy expenditures, according to the city.

The EV Ready program is also partly funded through grants from the Clean BC – Go Electric EV Charger Rebate Program, with support from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and is administered by BC Hydro and FortisBC.

“With the growing number of electric vehicles on the road, people are increasingly looking for places to live that are equipped with EV charging facilities. By providing this study at no cost, it will help provide stratas and building managers with a full picture of what would be required to retrofit their buildings,” David Kassian, Sustainability Supervisor, added.

Suggestions from the community are also being welcomed by the city on how to improve local programs and amenities that support active transportation, which can be provided on shapeyourcitypenticton.ca before May 14, 2023.

The City’s Energy and Environment team will be at the city’s Earth Day event at Gyro Park this Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.