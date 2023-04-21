Penticton business group speaks out against provincial request to let drug decriminalization play out without restriction in coming months

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce believes the city has taken a wait-and-see approach to open drug use for far too long, opposing a request from Interior Health to push pause on a proposed local bylaw that would make it illegal to consume narcotics in public spaces.

In March 2021, Penticton council gave first reading to a bylaw that would expand bylaw officers' powers and restrict where drugs can be consumed in the community, restricting open use for newly-decriminalized street drugs in places like parks, bus stops, malls, drive-thrus, schools, etcetera.

The bylaw is currently in a public consultation period until April 30.

A letter dated April 14 from Interior Health pleads with B.C. municipalities to hold off on such bylaws.

"We, Interior Health Medical Health Officers, recommend a six-month observation period to monitor the effects of decriminalization on public consumption before implementing new bylaws or modifying existing ones,” reads the letter, signed by six medical health officers sent to every municipality in the Interior Health region.

The letter adds that a waiting period would allow municipal staff to determine if the new laws actually do result in an increase in public drug use “and give council the time to seek sound public health advice.”

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce wants none of that. In a news release dated April 21, the chamber voraciously supports the city moving forward with the Safe Public Spaces Bylaw.

"While we appreciate the reasons behind Interior Health’s request to collect data on public narcotic consumption, decriminalization by itself is not the answer,” staid Nicole Clark, chamber president.

Chamber executive director had similar concerns, citing a lack of wraparound services to support the goals of decriminalization.

"In Penticton, we were denied funding from Interior Health for a Car-40 program and do not have outreach workers that you’d typically see in an urban centre guiding those suffering from addiction into treatment. Now they want us to hold-off putting restrictions on where people can and cannot ingest narcotics?” Magnusson said.

“The contents of the proposed bylaw put forward to mayor and council is not punitive, but rather helps ensure that public areas, especially those visited by families, seniors, tourists, and areas around storefronts are kept as safe and accessible as possible while those with drug dependencies are still able to utilize designated consumption sites.”

The news release notes that the chamber "sympathizes with everyone who has become trapped in addiction," and urges Interior Health to "expedite their investment in treatment and complex care solutions," rather than asking Pentictonites to wait longer for solutions.

“One could argue that Penticton, along with the rest of province, has waited long enough already, and because things continue to deteriorate for both those suffering from drug-dependency as well as communities at large, local governments must take action to protect their residents and economies until such time as the province and its various health authorities implement meaningful measures to deal with this epidemic," Magnusson said.