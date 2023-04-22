South Okanagan and Similkameen wineries helping wildlife flourish

Photo: OSS

Wineries in the Okanagan and Similkameen are trying to do their part for wildlife, working on sustainability and reducing their environmental impact.

Throughout the month of April, the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship (OSS) said they are celebrating sustainable agriculture practices including water conservation and healthy soil management systems to reduce water waste.

Wineries apply these practices by using drip hoses to deliver water directly to the vines' roots instead of using overhead sprinklers.

Vineyards will also plant drought-tolerant cover crops to retain soil moisture, improve soil health, increase organic matter, and reduce erosion.

Some wineries and grape growers go one step further and participate as Wildlife Habitat Stewards with the OSS, helping care for wildlife habitats in and around their vineyards and, in return, get support and recognition.

Each winery does different things to care for their habitats such as the large-scale habitat restoration projects with Mt Boucherie Winery and Okanagan Crush Pad Winery.

Tantalus Winery has built bird boxes and raptor roosting poles to help reduce the need for pesticides in the vineyards as resident songbirds and hawks eat huge numbers of insects and rodents.

Forbidden Fruit Winery and Synchromesh Winery keep large (over 60 acres each) areas of habitat intact because the areas are deemed critically important to endangered birds such as Western Screech-owl and Yellow-breasted Chat at Forbidden Fruit Winery, and threatened wildlife like Bighorn Sheep and Pallid Bats at Synchromesh Wines.

More than a dozen wineries and vineyards in the Okanagan and Similkameen participate in OSS’s Wildlife Habitat Stewardship initiative, including Osoyoos LaRose, Tinhorn Creek Winery, and Lunessence Winery.

"Please join us in celebrating Earth Month and BC Wine Month by picking up a bottle of wine from one of these great environmentally- and wildlife-friendly wineries," the OSS said in their press release.

To learn more about Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship and what others are doing in their role as Wildlife Habitat Stewards, check out the OSS website here.