Penticton man sentence to 30 days in jail for punching store security guard

A man has just one day left in jail after punching a store employee in the face while shopping at the Penticton Wholesale Club.

Chance Marko, 27, appeared before Judge Clarke Burnette in court Thursday afternoon to be sentenced for an assault that took place last year and a recent breach of conditions.

On Nov. 13, 2022, police received a call from the manager of the Penticton Wholesale Club after a male suspect, later identified by the officer to be Marko, had punched a security worker in the head.

Court heard that Marko was asked to leave the store by the security. He told the security guard “if you don’t stop watching me I’m going to punch you.”

Marko followed that up by punching the security worker in the head with a closed right-hand fist. The security guard was not injured by the punch and he responded by shoving Marco toward the exit.

Marko was then arrested by police and later released.

On Feb 4, 2023, police attended at the address Marko had listed at his address past midnight to check that he was abiding by the curfew conditions set in his probation order.

Another resident of the home answered and told the police that Marko was not home and had not been home for several days.

Marko has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2014 and does have prior parole breaches.

Defence and Crown agreed to present a joint submission for him to serve 30 days on the assault charge and 21 days on the breach of his probation order, which were to be served concurrently.

Marko has been in custody for a total of 37 days once enhance credit is given at one and a half days for every day in custody.

Judge Burnette sentenced Marko to time served, with no additional jail time. He is expected to be released today and is still bound by his past probation order.