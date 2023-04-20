Tin Whistle Brewing in Penticton launches patio partnership with Wood Wood Pizzeria

The oldest craft brewery in the South Okanagan is opening up its patio for the summertime, and welcoming a food truck for a complementary pairing experience.

Tin Whistle Brewing owners Alexis Esseltine and Tim Scoon had small crowds coming to join their new setup for the soft opening on Thursday afternoon, grabbing a slice from Wood Wood Pizzeria, a pizza trailer specializing in Napoli-style slices.

"He's going to be with us spinning wood-fired pizzas all the way from April through October, it's gonna be a blast. He's got four or five different pizzas that he's handcrafted himself. He makes all the dough himself," Esseltine said.

"It's the first time we've ever had food at Tin Whistle, believe it or not, we don't have a kitchen here. So we're not able to make our own food. And so we wanted to come together with someone else who has very similar values and a similar vision."

Esseltine and Scoon purchased the brewery in the fall of 2020.

The carbon-neutral brewery also took the chance to show off a few of its soon-to-be-released beers, including the Queen of Tart Prickly Pear Cactus Sour, the Cucumber Lemon Siason and the Good Things New England IPA.

"We've got a few others coming in the lineup for summer. And of course, we always have our Peach Cream Ale, which is the icon of this brewery. We've been making that beer for over 20 years. It's distributed BC-wide. And it's really a pride point, I think for the Okanagan," Esseltine said.

Spring Hours for the patio are Wednesday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., depending on the day. More info can be found on their website here.

Keep an eye on their Instagram for new beer launches to come almost every Friday.