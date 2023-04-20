Interior Health issues tainted drug warning for South Okanagan

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for the South Okanagan, warning of fentanyl contamination in street drugs.

The alert issued April 20 states that two samples, one bright green and one grey, sold as "down" tested positive for 20 to 25 per cent fentanyl, 15 to 20 per cent Xylazine and 5 to 15 per cent Bromazolam.

The drugs cause a high risk of fatal overdose, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

The authority warns that overdoses may not respond to naloxone and that smoking is not safer than injection.

The warning is in effect until April 27.