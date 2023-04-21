Okanagan Falls woman sues Air Canada after allegedly being left stranded at an airport for five days

Photo: The Canadian Press

After claiming she went through numerous cancelled flights and was allegedly stuck at the airport for five days, an Okanagan Falls woman has filed a lawsuit against Air Canada for their lack of service.

Carla Leinweber alleges in the suit filed on April 14 that from June 14 to 18, 2022, she was stranded at Montreal and Toronto airports.

"There were 16 cancelled flights during this time and two nights in a bed I paid for. I "lived" at the airport the remainder of the time," the claim reads.

The suit claims that Leinweber had lost her luggage lost at both airports and they were only found after she went searching for them for hours herself.

"It felt like a hostage situation with no means of escape!"

The civil claim alleges that the issues with the flights also led to Leinweber never making it to her original trip during this period, which was a pre-paid tour to Newfoundland.

Further, Leinweber claims she collapsed on her fifth day at the airport at the WestJet customer service desk from "exhaustion and emotional stress."

There is also a note of submitting a claim to Air Canada, which has been replied to, applied and reapplied again.

"I am currently under the doctor's care and mediation and therapy. I was diagnosed with PTSD and trauma."

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court.

Air Canada Media Relations stated they do not comment on matters before the court.