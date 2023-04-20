Penticton RCMP called to arrest man wielding pellet gun

Photo: Google Street View

Penticton RCMP briefly arrested a man after he displayed what appeared to be a gun at Canadian Tire Wednesday.



On the afternoon of April 20, frontline officers responded to the parking lot of Canadian Tire, after a male suspect had allegedly shown a weapon while leaving the store.

Const. James Grandy said he was "taking it out and displaying it," and "being irresponsible with it," prompting calls to police by the public.

The suspect was still in the parking lot when officers arrived, and he was apprehended by police. Police seized a pellet gun from the suspect, which had just been purchased inside the store.

While there is nothing illegal about purchasing a pellet gun, police were concerned with how he was displaying it.



The suspect, a 31-year-old Penticton resident, agreed to give up the pellet gun to police to avoid further trouble. No criminal charges are being recommended at this time.



“After a stern warning by police, the individual agreed to relinquish the firearm," explained Grandy.

“These firearms, whether replica or air powered, are so intricately designed, making it difficult for the public or responding officers to distinguish them from real ones. Therefore, exhibiting or utilizing them in public spaces poses considerable risk, and is prohibited.”