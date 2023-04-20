Penticton Secondary School students learn Indigenous history while building shed for PIB Little Paws Children’s Centre

Students at Penticton Secondary School are continuing to build on special community projects to help out the Penticton Indian Band Little Paws Children’s Centre.

Trevor Knowlton, the district careers coordinator for SD67, shared that as a follow-up from the play shelter built for Little Paws Daycare last year, this school year the students in the Pen High Skills Exploration class, which is taught by Brian Allanson, have delivered on a new project.

Since October, the students in the class have been designing and building a custom wood shed. The shed includes personalized ‘Little Paws’ signage, brackets and handles.

The project also tied in learning about local Indigenous culture and history, with lessons on the Syilx Four Food Chiefs.

Students incorporated the Four Food Chiefs imagery into the circular doors using a laser engraver.

As an additional project, students also built a number of benches for the daycare that can fit together in a circle for community gatherings.

"Staff at SD67 and Little Paws Daycare are looking forward to continuing this tradition of assistance in the future," Knowlton said.

The collaboration between the two schools began when Knowlton met with Elizabeth Bent, who is the manager of the Penticton Indian Band Little Paws Children’s Centre and she mentioned their need for an additional play shelter.

Penticton Secondary teacher Brian Allanson and his skills exploration class immediately jumped on the opportunity to help with a community project, and that relationship has continued since.