Proposed Penticton development given second chance through public hearing

Photo: Contributed Rendering of proposed Fairview Road development.

Despite the mayor's concerns, rezoning for a proposed six-unit housing complex in Penticton has been given the green light to move to a public hearing.

At Tuesday's meeting, local council members voted to allow a modified version of a previously-rejected development on Fairview Road to move forward to the next step of public feedback.

The three-storey project, located at 924 Fairview Road which is currently zoned for duplexes but no higher density, was previously designed as a seven-unit complex.

Council rejected that option in July 2022, citing concerns raised at a public hearing about parking and property access.

Those behind the proposed development came back to the city with a revised plan in February 2023, reducing the density from seven to six units and providing a larger vehicle turnaround area in the back of the property.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield expressed his concerns that changes to the design were not enough.

"The access to this development is on a fairly busy corner and a difficult corner for people to navigate ... That was my concern then and it remains my concern because that issue has not been addressed," Bloomfield said.

"if this had a back lane I would vote for it no problem. If it was in maybe a different location on a different street and on a different corner, I would consider it."

Council voted to move the matter to an upcoming public hearing, with Bloomfield and Coun. James Miller opposed.