Penticton seniors welcome public's help to send a message about plastic in landfills

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A group of Penticton seniors are looking to raise awareness about recycling and repurposing plastics, in an effort to keep products that don't break down out of local landfills.

Donna Schellenberg is a resident of Athens Creek Lodge. She started a quest for small things she could do for the town and the planet.

After learning about how much plastic goes into local landfills and beyond, Schellenberg began saving the plastic yogurt pods served in the lodge; washing, drying and stacking them.

A group of fellow residents came up with many creative ideas to repurpose them, and a staff member suggested lobbying the company behind the pods, Danone, to do better to solve the problem of single use plastics.

"This past Friday, we mailed back to Danone headquarters in Paris, France a few of their empty yogurt pods along with a letter, suggesting that their company, along with the manufacturers of the pods, plus the oil companies, better help in our endeavours to solve this problem," Schellenberg explained.

"Our governments, meaning you and I, should not have to pay for this."

After a year of cleaning yogurt pods, Schellenberg now has more than 4,000. She and her group of passionate cohorts hope to make a public statement the weekend of Earth Day, gathering at Lions Community Park in Penticton on April 23, located on Warren Avenue West.

"We would love to see as many families as possible," Schellenberg said.

The idea is to use the clean yogurt pods to set up a display, forming words and phrases like "Kind," "Love," "Lead," "Act," 'Help," and more. The pods will be cleaned up after the demonstration.

Schellenberg said all are welcome for the event, starting at 3:30 p.m., and clean, dry yogurt pods will be distributed.

"Children could help make some of the words on the green grass," she said.

The goal overall is to help raise awareness in the public about keeping plastics out of local landfills.