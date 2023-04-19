Penticton RCMP help connect woman reported in unnerving child-snatching claim to community mental health resources

Photo: File photo

After a local mother was alarmed by a bizarre incident in which a stranger claimed she had "stolen her child" Penticton RCMP followed up to make sure the individual got access to proper mental health resources.

Last week, the mother spoke to Castanet about the day she and her seven-year-old were on the bus heading to Cherry Lane Mall when a disturbing interaction unfolded.

The mom alleged the woman had tried to get close to her daughter and take them out for coffee.

When the mom ushered her child away from the stranger inside the mall, the strange woman approached security and told them the mother had stolen her child, and that she needed to get her back.

Const. James Grandy, media relations officer with the BC RCMP Communication Services, confirmed the report and said security at the mall did call the police to come to speak with a female who was on their property.

"The female in question was spoken with by police. She is known to the officer to suffer from mental health concerns. She was not deemed a harm to herself or others at the time, and agreed to leave the property without incident," he previously told Castanet.

As a follow-up to the story, Const. Grandy let Castanet know that the police have worked to get the woman in question connected to help.

"In collaboration with Interior Health Authority, RCMP in Penticton were able to connect the woman in question with appropriate community mental health resources. As a result, she will receive needed help and supports."