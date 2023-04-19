Okanagan Valley sees federal workers hold the picket lines at federal government buildings

Photo: Casey Richardson Federal workers strike in front of the Government of Canada Building in Penticton

Members of Canada's largest federal public-service union are out across the Okanagan Valley holding the picket line, including in front of the Government of Canada Building in Penticton.

The strike was officially announced late Tuesday night, with a news release from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat saying the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada are still at odds with their contract.

Picket lines are expected to be set up across Canada on Wednesday at some 250-plus locations.

The union is calling the strike action one of the largest in Canadian history.

Local signs in Penticton read "Fair wages now", "We like 80's music, not 80's wages' and "I'm so angry I made a sign."

With the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike involving nearly one-third of all federal public servants, both the union and the government has warned of disruptions, including the possibility of a complete halt of the tax season.

- With files from the Canadian Press

