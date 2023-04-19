Alleged Summerland bank fraudster may have stolen around $1 million

Photo: Facebook Terry Sedawie in 2016 receiving the Summerland Chamber of Commerce "Professional Service Excellence" award.

A former Summerland bank employee is getting closer to her trial date, facing accusations of abusing client lines of credit to defraud them of roughly $1 million.

Terry Lee Sedawie, born in 1960, was an account manager at RBC in Summerland for many years before being charged with six counts of fraud in 2021 for crimes that allegedly took place between April 2011 and January 2018.

Court proceedings have moved slowly since she was formally charged. Sedawie entered a not guilty plea in July 2021, then subsequently applied to change her lawyer, which caused delays.

In open Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday, Sedawie's legal counsel and Crown counsel appeared before a judge for a pre-trial conference.

The court heard that the six counts of "fraud over $5,000" levelled against Sedawie add up to close to $1 million in allegedly stolen funds, redirected from six of her clients' lines of credits to her own personal credit card without their consent.

Multiple RBC employees as well as some of Sedawie's alleged victims are on the potential witness list for trial.

Court also heard that Sedawie is still sifting through documentation provided by the Crown to the defence outlining the amount allegedly stolen in each count of Sedawie's alleged crimes, before making a decision as to how to direct her lawyer to proceed.

The judge urged her lawyer to ensure Sedawie do so quickly.

Another pre-trial conference has been ordered. Court also heard that official trial dates have been booked for late June and late July.