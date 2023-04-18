Alleged killers of Naramata woman remain behind bars in advance of bail hearing

Photo: Castanet Staff

A pair of Lower Mainland gangsters accused of murdering a Naramata mother remain behind bars Tuesday, as their bail hearing has been pushed until May.

Twenty-three-year-old Ekene Anigbo of Vancouver and 23-year-old Jalen Falk of Burnaby, B.C., have both been charged with murdering Kathleen "Kathy" Richardson in Naramata in June 2021.

Richardson, 57, was the mother of Wade Cudmore, one of two men charged in the homicide of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata in May 2021.

Anigbo and Falk have a history of criminal activity and ties to gang activity.

Anigbo was arrested in Richmond in October 2021, four months after Richardson's murder, carrying two semi-automatic firearms in a hotel lobby, and Falk is facing a slew of drug trafficking and weapons charges after allegedly flying drugs into a Manitoba prison using a drone.

The pair appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday for their bail hearings, which were then adjourned until May 16.

Their alleged victim, Richardson, was well known and beloved in the small community of Naramata.

Her son Cudmore is currently behind bars awaiting trial for the Fryer brothers' murders. His co-accused, Anthony Graham, remains at large.