International Fly Fishing Film Festival finding a home again at Penticton's Slackwater Brewing

Photo: @1eye_shut @oneeyeshutmedia

Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing is hosting the International Fly Fishing Film Festival for its third year running this week, showcasing the best of professional and amateur movie-making featuring beautiful fishing locations around the world.

On Wednesday April 19, the festival will see fishing enthusiasts gather to enjoy the spectacle.

“[The festival] consists of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. The films at this popular event are capturing the attention of anglers around the world," reads a press release issued by Slackwater Brewing.

Slackwater's founders are avid fly-fishers themselves, and the culture has heavily influenced their brand. The festival attracted a full house in both 2021 and 2022.

Tickets are $15 each or, for $40, will include an annual subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Check out a sizzle reel of this year's films below:

IF4 Sizzle Reel - 2023 from IF4™ on Vimeo.

Contributed IF4