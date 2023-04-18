BC highway cop facing potential criminal charges after independent investigation into Okanagan Falls crash

Photo: File photo

A BC Highway Patrol officer is facing potential criminal charges following a collision in Okanagan Falls last summer.

According to a newly-released report from the Independent Investigations Office of BC, a highway patrol officer was involved in a collision with a civilian on July 10, 2022 in Okanagan Falls, injuring the driver and passenger of the pickup truck.

The incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue, while the highway patrol officer was responding to an unrelated matter.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were transported to hospital for treatment. The IIO announced they would be investigating.

After completing the investigation, chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, reviewed the evidence and "determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed a driving offence."

The IIO has now forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

Approval of charges is now in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service, which must be satisfied that there is a "substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence" before moving forward.

The IIO has informed media they will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case until the BC Prosecution Service has made a decision.