One injured from shooting near Maple Street in Penticton early Tuesday

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE: 11:33 a.m.

RCMP said one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in Penticton.

According to police, officers along with BC Ambulance responded to a report of a shooting at a townhouse complex on Maple Street at approximately 8:20 a.m.

A 34-year-old man was found inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was then transported to the hospital.

Police confirmed the nearby school was placed on a hold and secure state out of an abundance of caution.

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public," Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation."

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

ORIGINAL: 11:18 a.m.

A large presence from Penticton RCMP Tuesday morning had locals taking to social media to wonder what was going on.

A nearby elementary school was put on a "hold and secure," allegedly due to a police incident in the area of Maple Street.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.