One life lost in house fire on Summerland's Canyon View Road

Photo: Annie Vaillancourt

UPDATE: 10:13 a.m.

RCMP has confirmed that one person died during a fire at a home on Canyon View Road in Summerland on Monday afternoon.

According to police, RCMP received a request to assist the Summerland Fire Department at a residential structure fire.

The BC Coroner Service joined the Summerland RCMP and Summerland Fire on scene after one of the residents was discovered deceased.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy," Cpl. James Grandy said in the news release.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is believed accidental and is not criminal, or suspicious.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The Summerland Fire Department dealt with a large structure fire Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the blaze on Canyon View Road at 1:52 p.m. and arrived to find “extreme fire behaviour,” according to fire chief Rob Robinson.

“The house was almost fully involved and being fanned by a very strong south wind. The fire wasn’t easy to extinguish but the firefighters on scene did a great job of putting out the fire and protecting exposures.”

The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time but it is still under investigation.

Summerland Fire Department responded with an engine, ladder truck, water tender and two duty officer pick-up trucks with a total of 15 firefighters.

A woman who was riding her bike on the other side of Trout Creek saw the fire, describing it as "very hot" and "very fast moving".

"Engulfed a few trees nearby as well," the witness added.

Additional details were unavailable.