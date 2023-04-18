South Okanagan-Similkameen will see free public transit on Earth Day

Photo: Flickr/BC Transit

BC Transit along with local government cooperation has announced free transit to celebrate Earth Day in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, aiming to encourage people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases and protect the environment.

Both fixed routes and handyDART services in the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be free of charge that day.

"BC Transit is committed to making a positive impact on our environment as our low carbon fleet program is underway, with the goal of having a fully electric fleet by 2040," reads a news release from BC Transit issued Monday.

"The current province-wide fleet has more than 280 compressed natural gas buses and the first battery electric buses will be entering service in Victoria later this year."

Free transit on Earth Day will also be available in Victoria, West Kootenay and Whistler thanks to participation from those local municipalities and regional districts.