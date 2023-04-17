Penticton top cop hopes news of arrests in 2021 Naramata murder will 'start the healing process'

Photo: Kathleen "Kathy" Richardson Kathleen "Kathy" Richardson was found killed in her Naramata home on June 9, 2021.

RCMP have confirmed murder charges were laid against two Lower Mainland gang-affiliated men in the 2021 slaying of beloved Naramata woman Kathy Richardson, which local police hope will help bring healing to her family.

Twenty-three-year-old Ekene Anigbo of Vancouver and 23-year-old Jalen Falk of Burnaby, B.C., have both been charged in the death of Richardson in Naramata in June of 2021.

Richardson, 57, was the mother of Wade Cudmore, one of two men charged with the homicide of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata in May 2021.

Cudmore is in custody awaiting trial, which has now been set for June 3, 2024. He was in Kelowna Friday seeking release on bail, but the judge pushed his decision to early May.

Cudmore's co-accused, 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton, remains at large.

At a news conference Monday addressing gang activity in the province at large as well as Richardson's murder, RCMP say several others were identified and arrested as co-conspirators in the homicides and all have been released without charges.

"These criminal alliances and acts of violence crossed multiple jurisdictions, which made it necessary for our investigative response to also cross boundaries," Chief Supt. Elija Rain with the B.C. RCMP major crime unit said in a statement.

"Our dedicated police units emphasize our common goal and commitment in making sure that these perpetrators involved in the conflict are held accountable for putting our communities in extreme danger."

Supt. Brian Hunter with the Penticton RCMP said Richardson's murder has been devastating for her family, friends and the entire community of Naramata.

"I hope that the news of these arrests can start the healing process and bring some closure to everyone impacted by these tragedies," he said.

Anigbo and Falk, both with lengthy criminal histories, remain in custody at this time. Anigbo is scheduled for a bail hearing in Kelowna court on Tuesday.

-with files from The Canadian Press