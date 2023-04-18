South Okanagan breweries, cideries take home wins at Fest of Ale

Photo: Firehall Brewery

South Okanagan craft breweries made a good showing at the 2023 Fest of Ale this weekend.

The festival, which returned its pre-pandemic full force inside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Monday for the first time since 2019, saw dozens of craft breweries and cideries from around the province being enjoyed by attendees and evaluated by judges.

Oliver's Firehall Brewery took home three awards, including Best of Show for their "Mutual Aid" brew.

Their "Stoked Ember Ale" was top of the Red and Brown Ale category, and "Mutual Aid" also won best of class in the Specialty Ale category.

"This was adjudicated by professional beer judges, across 90-something beers from all over the province, so you could say we're pretty stoked! Putting Oliver on the map!" Firehall wrote on social media.

In Penticton, Slackwater Brewing is also celebrating a win in the Best in Class: Sours category with their Nautical Nonsense Pineapple Sour summer seasonal.

Highway 97 Brewing Co. took home Best American Lager for their "Bandito Lager & Lime."

In the cider category, Howling Moon's "Cucumber Mint Cider" took top place.

The People's Choice awards chose to honour Summerland Heritage Cider Co.'s Tuesday's Original Semi-Dry Apple Cider and Brodo Kitchen as best food vendor.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale has, over its history, put $750,000 in net proceeds back into the community through its charitable mandate.