'Sharp incline': Police traffic stops set up around Okanagan Fest of Ale see multiple drunk driving infractions

BC Highway Patrol noticed a large jump in the number of impaired drivers on the road in Penticton this weekend, after conducting traffic stops specifically in the areas around the Okanagan Fest of Ale.

Fest of Ale ran Friday and Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The yearly event, which donates proceeds to local charities, was attended by thousands and saw dozens of craft breweries, cideries and eateries from around the province offering their wares to attendees.

In a press release issued Monday, police mentioned the festival by name, and said hat impaired driving enforcement had been set up surrounding Fest of Ale.

"Police noted a sharp incline in the amount of impaired drivers compared to a usual weekend but it is unclear how many of the impaired drivers originated from the event itself," reads the release from highway patrol Sgt. Ryan Mcleod of the Keremeos detachment.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday nights, 14 people were issued driving prohibitions, ranging from 24 hours to 90 days plus towing and impound fees, all for alcohol-related impairment.

In nine out of the 14 cases, 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and 30-day vehicle impoundment, meaning the driver's blood alcohol content was equal to or greater than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

In one case, a 40-year-old male from Penticton was found to have 200 milligrams of alcohol in his breath sample and 180 milligrams in a subsequent sample, more than double the limit for a criminal charge, which he now faces.

But it wasn't all bad news.

"While I am concerned about the number of people found driving while impaired over the weekend, I was also very impressed by the large number of people who came through our road checks using designated drivers or taxis to ensure they got home safely," Mcleod said.

"It is critical to plan ahead for a sober ride home and we thank those who did.”

Fest of Ale event manager Sarah Taylor was disappointed to hear the news that, potentially, some attendees had chosen to break the law.

"We do everything that we can to promote a safe ride home for for everyone, we inform the taxi companies throughout the city about our events to make sure they are aware and on hand," Taylor said, adding that this year they also partnered with Grape Savvy trolleys to provide another form of transportation to designated spots around the city.

Taylor also hopes to see ride-share options like Uber or Lyft be granted licences by the provincial Passenger Transportation Board to operate in Penticton soon, to add even more ways for the public to get home safe.

