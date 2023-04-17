Slackwater Brewing in Penticton to host hit Canadian comic with a unique view

Photo: Scott Belford Comedian Scott Belford will be at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton April 26

Stand-up comedy is once again taking the stage at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton bringing the laughs and energy of professional touring comedian Scott Belford, presented by Train Wreck Comedy.

Belford is based out of Calgary, with a new album "Staying Together for the Cat" playing frequently on Sirius XM radio. He also hosts "The Walkoff," a podcast about everything baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays that finished at #1 on the Apple Baseball charts in Canada last month.



Belford’s comedy focuses on his unique view of everyday life and storytelling abilities. He will be joined onstage by a lineup of special guest comedians from as far away as Newfoundland. Last month’s Slackwater headliner, Rob Balsdon, will be the MC.

The show is presented by Train Wreck Comedy and Castanet Penticton,

Early bird tickets are on sale now through April 23 for $20 each and are available online while they last.