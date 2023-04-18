Penticton business The Feedway running manure sale fundraiser and swap event supporting local causes

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Penticton business The Feedway is planning two fundraisers in support of local community initiatives.

On Saturday, April 29, stop by Feedway Stables at 198 Kickinee Grove between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for their manure sale, with proceeds going to the Penticton Breakfast Club, feeding kids in local schools.

Truck or trailer loads are $50/per, and the Feedway team will load it in for you. Alternatively, you can fill a bag or bucket by donation.

Payment is by cash or e-transfer.

Then on Saturday May 20, The Feedway is hosting a Tack and Farm Swap at 116 Green Mountain Road in support of the Skaha Horsemanship Society.

Vendor tables are $20 each, and must be booked by May 17. Any and all farm, barn and/or horse-related services and items are welcome. Relevant non-profits can book a table for free.

For more information on these Feedway initiatives, click here.