Penticton hosting 2023 BC Economic Summit

Photo: Travel Penticton

Penticton is currently playing host to the 2023 BC Economic Summit this week.

Presented by the British Columbia Economic Development Association, it is the first time since March 2020 that the conference will take place in person.

"Penticton was a natural choice for the 300-person event, with abundant conference space at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The City of Penticton, Meet in Penticton, and the Penticton BIA all demonstrated great collaboration in attracting this event," said BCEDA President and CEO Dale Wheeldon in a press release.

The theme of the conference is "Creating the WOW Factor," and events will be taking place at locations around the city like the S.S. Sicamous, Penticton Ale Trail and the Lakeside Resort.

Keynote speakers Ross Bernstein, Jon Schallert and Dr. David Williams will discuss "building buy-in, creating tourism destinations, and an economic outlook post pandemic."

The BC Economic Development Awards will also be presented.

More information on the summit, which runs until April 19, can be found here.