Have fun volunteering, and experience a South Okanagan festival

It’s never too late to volunteer for a non-profit society or at an upcoming festival in the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre, which is one of 20 centres across the province, supports 115 organizations in the surrounding area while helping connect those who wish to give back to vital non-profit organizations providing vital services.

“The SOS Volunteer Centre is a one-stop shop for volunteer opportunities,” said Subrina Monteith, the executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society. “[The centre] has supported thousands of volunteers and hundreds of organizations.”

But much like the labour market has “seen in every community”, Monteith said some organizations are noticing the volunteer sector has been experiencing a similar shortage in helping hands.

“Together we are stronger in building a vibrant community with social service programs and community events or festivals,” she said, noting that the SOS Volunteer Centre, however, has noticed an “upward trend in volunteerism as residents are investing their time and energy into their community to reconnect with others, build resumes or give back to their community by supporting a cause near to their heart.”

Those causes include non-profit organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the SPCA, the Penticton Breakfast Club and the Soupateria. Other volunteer opportunities include activities such as visiting with seniors who may be experiencing isolation, driving cancer patients to-and-from appointments, to helping sort donations at the community food bank.

“Festivals and events need many volunteers for a short time while non-profit organizations need volunteers all year long,” she said, while explaining that board of director roles are typically the hardest to fill.

“Some people are timid when it comes to the responsibility of decision-making, while others thrive on decision-making and adding impact through policy and governance,” she said.

However: “There is a volunteer role for everyone,” said Monteith, adding that the SOS Volunteer Centre works with those interested in giving back to their community by offering assistance in connecting individuals with meaningful opportunities.

It’s a service that has been provided in the South Okanagan Similkameen area for 12 years. Located at 120-696 Main St. in Penticton, residents can drop in for one-on-one assistance and to browse available opportunities.

The SOS Volunteer Centre, said Monteith, also recognizes the endless hours volunteers put into these vital services in the community.

“Imagine not having a Soupateria,” she said. “Those who rely on that service would not be fed lunch every day without the dedication of volunteers every day!”

Volunteerism is a lifestyle Monteith, who is also the current director for Area “I” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is no stranger to. She is a returning director of the Penticton Peach Festival with the volunteers portfolio, a director at the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers, a director for Volunteer BC, and a Rotarian who supports Penticton RibFest and Lobster on the Run events.

“I believe in giving back as that is where I spend my free time to make my communities a better place for my daughters, residents, and tourist,” she said.

And over the many years she has spent volunteering, Monteith has worked alongside many residents in the community offering their time and skills to give back.

“Volunteers are good people wanting to give back to their community in meaningful ways,” she sad. “Volunteers are the glue of a vibrant community and volunteers shine knowing they are investing their skills, energy and time to give back where they live.”

While Monteith said “volunteers are of all ages, skills and capabilities,” the youngest volunteer Monteith has worked alongside is five-years-old, who volunteers their time alongside their dad in order to begin “(building) employment skills from a young age.”

“They volunteer together every weekend both to bond and build skills,” she said.

More information and current opportunities are available at the centre, or online on their website at volunteercentre.info.

On Apr. 22, a free volunteer pancake breakfast will be held at Penticton’s Gyro Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for those interested in volunteer work receiving the chance to meet with organizations looking for volunteers and connecting with volunteers in the community. RSVP online at volunteercentre.info

