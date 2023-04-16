Two shy kitties in Summerland rescue's care ready for home

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has two sky cats that are making friends with everyone at their rescue and looking to get into a new home.

Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said Anna, who is six months old and Jj, who is nine months old, will need a home for just the two of them.

"They will need to be indoor only and they will need a home that is patient and gentle. They do love their attention, they love their love and boy can they play for hours," she added.

"But these two both come from fairly hard backgrounds and they are shy when you first meet them."

But an owner willing to put in the time to let them warm up to them will be rewarded with "the biggest lap kitties in the whole wide world in no time."

If you are interested in meeting these two or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]