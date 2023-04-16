Penticton supportive housing complex on Skaha Lake Road opening soon

Photo: Contributed

A supportive housing program run by two non-profits will be opening soon, announced by the groups who will be presenting a summary of the program to Penticton council on Tuesday.

ASK Wellness Society and Oonakane Friendship Centre, in partnership with BC Housing, are soon opening Snpa?x?t?ntn, also known as Healing House.

BC Housing purchased 3240 Skaha Lake Road in 2020, and made plans for the supportive housing building with round-the-clock staffing focused on low-income individuals in recovery from addiction.

In July 2021, city council turned down the request for a building permit, demanding for a legal agreement between the city and BC Housing that would ensure the site would be operated the way it was presented.

They later came to an agreement and narrowly approved the permit in November 2021.

Bob Hughes with ASK Wellness Society and Shauna Fox with the Ooknakane Friendship Centre will be presenting during the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

The information included in the agenda package explains how their building is different from other supportive housing programs.

"Most supportive housing programs focus on a low-barrier approach. This building is recovery-focused for people who are further along in their recovery journey and want to live in an environment free from alcohol and substance use, while also offering cultural supports," their presentation reads.

"Program participants will be committed to living in a manner that supports the wellbeing of their community, their own recovery, and the recovery of their fellow program participants."

The building is equipped with laundry facilities and a commercial kitchen on the main floor. Program participants will have access to two meals per day.

Staff at the housing progream include housing support workers, peer recovery support coaches, employment rehabilitation workers, a drug & alcohol counsellor, and a cultural support worker.

"Staff’s role is to support individuals in connecting to education, employment and volunteering opportunities, specific to the individual program participant’s self-identified goals"

The building has 52 studio apartments that will be suitable for one program participant and two one-bedroom units that can house couples who are on their recovery journey together. Each apartment has its own bathroom and kitchenette and comes with basic furnishings.

The program is funded by BC Housing. ASK Wellness Society and Ooknakane Friendship Centre submitted a partnered Request for Proposals (RFP) in January 2021 and were successful.

Operations are expected to begin shortly, with the program opening in early summer 2023. Move-ins are projected to begin in June.

Those interested in applying for supportive housing can submit an application to the Supportive Housing Registration Service. The process is outlined on BC Housing’s website online here.

The full presentation will be given to council on Tuesday.