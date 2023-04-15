Annual JCI Penticton food drive returns to help The Harbour at Okanagan College

Photo: File photo

The annual Junior Chamber International Penticton ValleyWide food drive with a mission to help those in need.

The community organization which has been dedicated to organizing this event for the past six years said they have continued to witness tremendous community support every year.

This year, JCI Penticton has selected The Harbour at Okanagan College as the beneficiary of the Valley Food Drive.

"The organization recognizes the increasing costs of education and the impact it has on students who are struggling to balance school and work," JCI said in their release.

JCI Penticton is eager to lend a helping to students.

“We are thrilled to be organizing the Valley Food Drive once again and to have the opportunity to support the students that use The Harbour at Okanagan College” said Shay Duggan, Valley Food Drive organizer. “It’s important for us to come together as a community to support those who need it the most, and we encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”

The Valley Food Drive will be held on April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East parking lot of the Cherry Lane Mall. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary contributions are greatly appreciated.

JCI's list of most needed items include:

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Rice

Canned Fruits

Canned Vegetables

Peanut Butter

Cereal

Canned Protein

Beans

Soup

For more information contact Shayna Duggan, Valley Drive Chair at [email protected]